McFarland Community members speak out on lack of local amenities

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — On April 23, McFarland community members took to the Mouser Center to speak with the Recreation and Park District on the issues they’ve seen in the community like sports and the local pool.



Both the sports program and the community pool are under the jurisdiction of the McFarland Recreation and Park District.

The local pool, a hot topic of the night as it’s been shutdown since 2020.



Back in January, 23ABC reported on the findings of this grand jury report sent to McFarland Recreation and Park District. With one main issue being the lack of an aquatics center. With summer around the corner and still no pool, the community is speaking out.

It was a night full of concerns at a recent meeting of the McFarland Recreation and Park District, with community members and parents speaking out on multiple concerns.

"Right now in baseball, they have six year olds playing with 7,8,9 year olds and some 10 year olds,” said Mayor Saul Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says it isn't just baseball that's been affected.

A poster from last years tryouts showcases flag football entry going from first grade to eighth grade.

According to district manager Jeff Nickell, the reasoning behind this is due to a lack of kids signing up in previous years, therefore combining the ages for a bigger team.

Aside from sports management, the community pool...or lack of one.... had been the hot topic of the night.

Long time community member Victor Oropeza tells me he remembers growing up being able to go swimming after their big all-star game.

Now older with kids, he says he's speaking out for them.

"I want to see the kids to be able to do what I did. It was a blast, those were the memories I have. What are kids going to have a memory of, baseballs over and they gave me a slice of pizza and that was it. No, like make it memorable,” said Oropeza.

The 250,000-gallon community pool shut down in 2020. Nickell says first the plan was to rebuild for $1 million, however Nickell says it would not have been a guaranteed fix.

"Well the biggest concern we're seeing with this pool in our aquatic center is that it's made of metal,” said Nickell.

Because of this, Nickell says the damage done to the pool has become irreparable.

"You're looking at like a two-foot increase, and then you can hear that too,” said Nickell.

A previous plan set the cost at $10 million, however, recent revisions now put it at $8 million to rebuild the entire aquatics center.

The district says they want to prioritize the safety and well being of the community and the pool wont reopen until funds become available for a new remodel.

