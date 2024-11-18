McFarland Community Vigil for victims of violence returns

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — (PASTE YOUR Promo Description (Abstract) HERE)

McFarland community member Marisol Salina’s created the city’s first victims of violence vigil in 2023 to bring awareness to her missing family member and others.

And the annual tradition continues as Thursday night will mark McFarland’s second annual community vigil for victims of violence.

The vigil invites everyone from the community and surrounding areas as well to morn the losses of their loved ones and speak up to seek justice.

A candle light moment of silence was also held.

