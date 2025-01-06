McFarland Food Truck Park open for business

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A project roughly four years in the making by the city has officially been made public. The new McFarland Food Truck Park intends to increase city revenue and expand city food options.

It was a busy Saturday morning for Damon Ashley, owner of Pop Pop’s Pizza as it marked day one of McFarland's new food truck park.

Community members were coming and going throughout the day. Some taking it to go and others taking advantage of the seating area.

This will not only bring a variety of food options directly to residents, but intends to increase the cities revenue with sales tax.



After much anticipation the wait is finally over! January 4, marking the opening of McFarland's new food truck park. For its first couple of hours business was booming.

Justin Richie was McFarland’s food truck parks first customer. Hearing about the opening through social media.

“He said he opened today and when I got here he said, "hey give me 10 minutes I’m still working on my sauce" I said hey take your time on your sauce I want this right so I’m glad I waited, first customer right? Thumbs up pop pop’s, congratulations,” said Richie.

It only got busier from here, however it wasn’t just new customers filing up the lines.

“We’ve had pop pop’s in Bakersfield, we work in Bakersfield but we live in McFarland,” said customer Kelly Gallaher.

The soft launch was a project roughly four years in the making by the city with two goals, to increase city revenue through sales tax and bring in a wider variety of food options closer to residents.

“The restaurants they have here are but they just don’t have enough to serve their community,” said Ashley. “A lot of people have to go to Bakersfield or Delano just to get food sometimes during the week so, hopefully we fill one of these needs.”

Pop Pop’s pizza will be open to the public 5 days a week, closed on Mondays and Wednesdays. With more trucks soon expected to join the fleet.

