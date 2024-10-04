McFarland High School Lockdown: Threat of school shooting deemed non-credible

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland High School was placed on lockdown after a threat of school shooting was made. Police later considered the threat not to be credible, and believes the threat came from organized group.



Broadcast transcript:

A strange scene on Friday here in McFarland as Teachers and Students were forced to lockdown in their classrooms following a threat of a school shooting. According to Police Chief Brian Knox, the call claiming someone had locked themselves in a bathroom and was loading an AR-15 ready to commit a school shooting came in shortly after eleven, officers responded to the high school shortly after 11:20 and about 25-26 minutes later, McFarland Police along with other agencies from across Kern County were able to clear the high school with nobody fitting that description.

McFarland Unified School District Superintendent Aaron Resendez said in a statement that he was grateful for law enforcement's and his staff's quick actions during the situation and quote "while our students were not in danger today, the lockdown procedure helped ensure that we could resolve this issue effectively."

Knox said earlier while the threat was non-credible, his officer and other agencies responded as if the threat was real.

"This is something that we train for, this is something that we would respond to normally. We respond to this as if it was an actual situation. You have to handle it that way, otherwise you're going to miss a lot of problems," said Knox.

According to Knox he says he believes that the threat was non-credible and it was done by an outside group that is creating havoc and chaos by calling in things of this nature not just here in Kern County, but all across the nation.

