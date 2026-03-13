McFarland High’s Student Wellness Center helps students manage stress and prevent violence

The newest add-on to McFarland High may look like a toy but its not, it’s actually one resource McFarland High School students use to help regulate their emotions.

The robotic dog acts like a therapist, giving students a safe way to speak their minds if they don’t feel comfortable around adults.

It’s part of the school’s newest Student Wellness Center. Superintendent Aaron Resendez says it opened a year ago and has already made a huge impact on campus life.

“The wellness center is where we’ve gathered all of the most appropriate resources for our students from our counselors, we have student affairs specialist that work very very closely with student issues that we have here to deescalate,” said Resendez.

Resendez says the center also acts as a hub for students who just need a few minutes to themselves.

“You’ll see here that there’s specialized seating here, together with the seating we have these weighted blankets,” said Resendez. “We have seating you probably don’t see in a regular let’s say traditional discipline office.”

Resendez says the goal of opening the Student Wellness Center is to help deter school violence — including incidents like the two most recent shooting threats reported just days ago at a McFarland school.

Mary Joe Sanchez, a student affairs specialist, says it’s the small differences, right down to the dim lighting, that have helped her notice a real change in students’ behavior and attitudes.

“When they report here, when they’re in distress, it’s usually maybe 10 minutes just to kind of gather themselves together,” said Mary Joe Sanchez. “We can prevent fights its very preventive as far as that aspect and us as staff ensuring they feel safe here at this school

Schools officials say it isn’t just a room, it’s a lifeline for students, helping them manage stress one calm moment at a time.

