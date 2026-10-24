McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon runs for State Assembly

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon believes his experience leading his city makes him ready to represent Assembly District 35. He spoke with 23ABC News to discuss his background, priorities, and why he wants to take that experience to Sacramento.

“The cost of living, the affordability crisis, all this is being impacted by Sacramento policymakers, and Kern County needs a strong voice,” Ayon said.

Born and raised in the Central Valley, Ayon spent 23 years with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office before becoming a teacher at McFarland High School.

He later turned to local government, serving on the City Council before becoming mayor in 2022.

Now, Ayon is running for California’s 35th Assembly District against Democrat and Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales.

Ayon says affordability is at the top of his agenda, and he blames state policies for putting more pressure on Kern County families and industries.

“The crisis of affordability is because Sacramento policies have impacted Kern County. They’ve gone after the industries that built this county, our oil, our gas, our energy, our farmers, our small businesses,” Ayon said.

Ayon says he wants to change those policies while expanding housing and improving access to reliable, clean water.

He points to his record in McFarland, including efforts to secure funding for infrastructure and public safety, as a blueprint for what he hopes to accomplish at the state level.

“I know how to work across the aisle. I’ve worked with Democratic elected officials before to bring resources,” Ayon said.

Ayon says that ability to work across party lines would be critical if he’s elected.

He also wants to tackle public safety and immigration, including the future of undocumented residents living and working in the Central Valley.

“There’s got to be a pathway for people to either earn a green card or work visa or anything, especially when they haven’t committed a crime and they’re working, having a productive life here,” Ayon said.

Election Day is November 3. To learn more about the candidates on your ballot, visit our America Votes page.

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