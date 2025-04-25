McFarland Police Department introduces new cold case series

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — (PASTE YOUR Promo Description (Abstract) HERE)

On April 21, the McFarland Police Department launched a new video series called “Cold Case Running”.

Each episode intends to highlight an unsolved homicide case that the department has jurisdiction over.

According to Chief Brian Knox, McFarland has a total of 25 cold cases and we’re recently able to solve the case of Oscar Oliva, who went missing back in 2021.

The McFarland Police Department is asking for the public’s help once again but also using the power of technology to bring closure to families.

“Recently, we’ve started a video log, of all of our unsolved homicides in the area. So, what we do is go out into the scene or a significant place and we document the details of each case,” said Chief of Police Brian Knox.

Once the videos have been filmed, they’re posted on Facebook.

“For nearly nine years our investigators worked hard to solve this homicide. Someone out here in our community has the one piece of information or evidence that would lead us to solving Blanca’s murder,” said Chief Knox.

Chief Knox says in total the city is looking into 25 cold cases dating back to 1991.

However he says, the department was able to provide answers recently to the family of Oscar Oliva, a man who went missing and case went cold back in 2021.

Marisol Salinas has been a community advocate for years, creating vigils to bring awareness to her cousins case and to other cases.

“I’m feeling good about it I really want the community to come out and tell their stories and have their cold cases reopened,” said Salinas.

Salinas says had it not been for her consistent efforts in bringing up her cousins case, she believes her family would have never gotten closure and hopes people follow the motto of see something say something

“We are the voices of those who can’t speak anymore so we have to bring it up all the time and make sure their memories live and their story is told,” said Salinas.

The department intends to share a new case every month. Anyone with information on any cold case is urged to the Non-Emergency Tip Line at 661-792-2121 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 661-428-1256.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

