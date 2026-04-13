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McFarland Police Department investigates suspected drive-by shooting on San Pedro Street Friday night

Multiple 911 calls reported a shooting Friday night. Police found evidence of a drive-by shooting, but no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
McFarland Police Department car
McFarland Police Department
McFarland Police Department car
Posted

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night on San Pedro Street.

Officers responded to the 100 block of San Pedro Street at about 9:54 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police located evidence of a shooting. Investigators believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police have not made any arrests at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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