McFarland Police Department investigates suspected drive-by shooting on San Pedro Street Friday night

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night on San Pedro Street.

Officers responded to the 100 block of San Pedro Street at about 9:54 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police located evidence of a shooting. Investigators believe the incident was a drive-by shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police have not made any arrests at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121.

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