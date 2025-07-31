McFarland residents seek change regarding water concerns

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The topic of water has been a consistent conversation within the community of McFarland for years. Now, locals have decided it's time to take a stand. A new initiative has made its way to the city with one purpose, a permanent solution for clean water.

"Typically when we come in again we got to stay fully stocked with water. You know I mean we're buying cases at a time, you can see the empty cases back here,” said McFarland resident Ryan Chavez.

Chavez says relying on bottled water has been his reality for years and there's a reason for that.

"Hopefully we can get to a point where we can trust our water fully, even when it comes to our showers, to our sinks and all that but it comes down to us having to outsource to other companies, more plastic and all that to be able to offer clean water for ourselves,” said Chavez.

In 2024, the city of McFarland sent out a notice stating that nitrates had been found in the browning road well, leading to the closure of that well for months.

As a solution, the city installed a system to help reduce the nitrate levels in the water.

Although appreciative of these efforts, Chavez believes it's only a temporary measure.

Chavez is with a group called "McFarland Clean Water Clean Future", and they're the ones behind a newly proposed initiative.

Going door-to-door, Chavez has been asking residents to sign a petition aimed at banning large-scale animal farming operations, also known as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs.

Out of a handful of doors, only two people signed the petition, including Irma Dominguez.

"People can't cook with this water, and when people shower, you know the water could also damage your hair and so that's why I signed and I hope that others do the same,” said Dominguez.

The proposed initiative would change the city's municipal code to prohibit any future CAFOs from being established within city limits and would give existing operations two options: either shut down or change the way they operate to comply with new rules.

If passed, it would also allow for these farms to be fined starting at $1,000 if the law isn't being followed.

According to organizers, this will be their last week collecting signatures from residents. The next steps are to present it to the city and then the county with the goal of seeing it on the November ballot.

