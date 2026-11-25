MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — On Nov. 10, the unthinkable happened to McFarland homeowner Sujey Sanchez.

“I couldn’t stop shaking I was actually at work, I called my boss and I told him I'm going home,” said Sanchez.

She was at work when she got the notification of someone attempting to break into her home just days prior.

Her security camera capturing the moment.

However, this was only attempt number one, two days later on Nov. 8, it happened again.

“He bent my latch right here and did that do my door and this one I’m not sure if he tried breaking in before but my door knob right here has a dent and this one here MPD told me it looks like someone tried breaking into the top lock as well,” said Sanchez.

When Sanchez checked her camera footage, she says she couldn’t believe what she saw. The person she believes tried to break in was her next-door neighbor.

Sanchez says police first issued a warning. After a second alleged attempt, Adrian Vasquez was arrested on one count of attempted burglary.

Before his arrest, Sanchez confronted him herself.

Her video captures that confrontation as she questions Vasquez about the alleged break-in attempts.

Sanchez says what happened has affected her entire family, especially her children.

“It’s my neighbor like how am i supposed to feel safe in my own home with my daughters. My 7 year old, she doesn’t want to sleep in her own room and it just has left us so distraught,” said Sanchez.

Vasquez is currently being held on $40,000 bail. Still, Sanchez says she doesn’t feel safe at home and is now seeking a restraining order.

23ABC attempted to speak with Vasquez, but our request was denied.

Sanchez says she now wants justice and a sense of safety back for her family.

“I’ve heard that he can serve up to three years i feel like three years is not enough obviously but I mean as long as he’s in there i just want him to be in there for quite some time because I’m scared that he’s going to retaliate against me my family or my home,” said Sanchez.

The next hearing for Vazquez is scheduled for Nov. 30.

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