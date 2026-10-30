McFarland's Early College model goes statewide

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Imagine graduating from high school already ahead in college. That’s the opportunity students here at McFarland High are getting. Now, a major investment is helping expand that opportunity across California.

“My class was one of the first ones to fully go through the pathway of a Spanish associates which is 60 units. I was one of the first ones in my family to graduate with a degree in college and this was all before I even received a high school diploma,” said McFarland High School alumni Bryan Luis.

For 2023 graduate Luis, the opportunity to earn an associate degree before finishing high school was just the beginning.

It helped pave the way to Cal Poly, finishing college two years earlier than expected.

The program, created in 2019, is still impacting students today.

“I will receive 63 credits because I took an extra class to gain more credits and with this I hope I can be a junior when I enter college and continue my dream of becoming a pediatric neurologist,” said McFarland senior Karla Buenrostro.

Now, McFarland’s model is becoming a blueprint for other schools across California.

“Every California high school student needs to have the promise of college when they’re in high school,” said California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian says it’s that reason that $10 million is being invested to create the Early College Demonstration Initiative.

McFarland principal Dario Diaz calling it a game changer.

“You’re saving each McFarland family per student $20,000,” said Diaz. “That student doesn’t have to drive to Bakersfield college everyday, you’re saving on that gas that's super expensive, the food the registration the books all those things that come with getting an AA from Bakersfield college you’re getting it here.”

The initiative also launches the McFarland Early College Hub, making the high school a statewide technical assistance center to help other schools develop and expand their own early college programs.

Plans are already in place to expand the program to pilot districts such as San Diego, Tehachapi, and Wasco.

The goal moving forward: every student leaves McFarland High School with two diplomas, a high school diploma and an associate degree.

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