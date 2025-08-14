Meet the Teachers!

Often times, reading can seem like a chore. However, educators at Del Vista Elementary School are showing kids that it can actually be a fun hobby. 23ABC sat down with one third grade teacher who’s turning reading into an adventure.

8-year-old Raylee Nunez is reading a snippet of a book in class, something she says she enjoys doing outside of school as well.

“It can help us get smarter and learn more about books,” said Raylee.

Her reading skills can be attributed to her past and current teacher, Mrs. Navarro.

Learning about women’s rights activist Alice Paul, students part Mrs. Navarro’s class weren’t just picking up a book and memorizing the words.

But rather, students are following along with highlighters and pencils, underlying and circling things that need more clarification, or something to discuss with a partner.

Mrs. Navarro saying, her teaching tactics are meant to do more than get them to become literate.

“It’s not just for ELA but it’s also to be able to understand word math problems, science concepts, exploring history. So, it goes and continues on with their lives especially their careers,” said Navarro.

Mrs. Navarro says although she does what she can inside the class, it’s up to parents to continue the work by providing kids with their own at home library.

However, we at Scripps understand that can be a difficult task, which is why we’re still collecting donations for our “If You Give A Child A Book” initiative.

Every donation can help bring free scholastic book fairs to title 1 schools and provide kids with books of their own to take home.

To kids like Raylee and Eddie Saragoza, who already have ideas on what types of books they would like.

“I like chapter books because they have more pages than original books,” said Eddie.

“I like to read elementary school books,” said Raylee.

We’re still looking to collect donations for our campaign and ensure that more kids have access to books of their own. to make a donation, click here.

