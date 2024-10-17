Middle school students staying one step ahead

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Students part of Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy are heading a head start in high school biology thanks to district program. Students are also able to receive high school credits.



Students at Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy are learning about meiosis, a concept normally introduced around 10th grade.

Principal of Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy Lionel Reyna says the biology class isn't the only high school level class offered.

Spanish and Algebra 1 are also offered.

Students part of Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy are learning that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell before they enter High school. It’s part of a program that's keeping students one step ahead.

"We’re basically just learning about life in general, cells, and reproductive systems everything like that,” said 8th grader Kaitlyn Olmos.

Olmos says having the opportunity to take biology has made her feel better prepared for high school.

Olmos and many others in her grade are the first to take the biology class. It's the first year it has been offered, but Spanish and Algebra 1 are options as well.

"I feel great because I'm ahead and I have more opportunities in front of me since I already took this class,” said 8th grader Michelle Fuentes.

Not only are students like Fuentes learning more, but their teacher Omar Mata says the hard work pays off, as they are receiving high school credits.

"They are excited and ready to meet the standards that I have for them I think for a lot of them it's very beneficial they get introduced to the rigor of high school courses, I think that's been eye opening for a few of them,” said Mata.

Principle Lionel Reyna says the classes aren't only meant to get them ahead academically but to instill a love of learning in them.

"They're building that self confidence that they need to be successful because when you feel successful because when you feel confident you believe in yourself and you always preform to a higher level and that's one of the goals is to have them perform at their highest potential,” said Reyna.

As for Olmos, she says this class has definitely brought up her confidence."

"I feel very smart,” said Olmos.

The high school level classes are offered to all middle schools in the district except the biology program only being offered at Cecil Avenue. District officials want students to take advantage in of these extra opportunities and make every school day count.

