Million-Dollar Measure: McFarland Voters To Decide On New Sales Tax

McFarland could see an extra one million dollars coming into the community if voters approve Measure C. The proposed sales tax would fund roads, safety, and other services the community has been asking for.

“It’s really simple, why do other communities have what they have right,” said Mayor Saul Ayon.

According to McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon, this is why Measure C matters. If voters approve the measure that 1% would increases the cities sales tax from 8.25% to 9.25%. The mayor says it could bring as much as an extra one million dollars annually into the community.

“Public safety, such as our police, our fire services are going to increase dramatically, our fire services contracts,” said Mayor Ayon. “Our roads, as you can see, how many of our roads we’ve addressed over the last couple of years, we’ve reconstructed over 15 roads, our overpasses are getting done.”

Ayon says the funds from Measure C would go directly into McFarland’s general fund, supporting not just safety and roads, but also parks, senior programs, and other community services residents say are most needed.

Those other services include things like getting the local pool up and running, one of the main drives for pushing this measure according to Ayon.

“It’s a measure so we can actually improve and save our McFarland Park and Recreational Services, a community pool, a location for our senior citizens and losing a lot of programs that other communities have,” said Ayon.

Should this measure be approved, McFarland would be second city with the highest sales tax rate in Kern County, at 9.25 percent.

“It’s not going into your property taxes, its not a bond, its whatever you spend its an additional one cent,” said Ayon. “Our first action would be to get contractors out to that swimming pool and see what would be the cost to try and open it this summer.”

Measure C will appear on the November 4 special election ballot and needs a simple majority to pass.

