Missing Veteran Dog Tag returned to family

Director of Kern County Veterans Services Department Jose Lopez says when he received a letter from France explaining the discovery, he was amazed but he says when he found the family, it was an overwhelming experience.

Six years ago, a man found a veteran’s dog tag on the beaches of Normandy. This starts the search to return it to its rightful owner, and the journey to reconnect stops here.

Saturday morning ceremony was a process months in the making after discovering the rightful owner to the dog tags found roughly 5,500 miles away.

“The fact that a piece of history made its way to Kern County is truly amazing,” said Director of Kern County Veterans Services Department Jose Lopez.

The ceremony filled with local veterans honoring the life of Clyde A. Spradley, a World War II veteran who was from McFarland.

“I was amazed I could not believe that those dog tags would last that long and I was just so proud that they did this and that they honored him like this,” said Brenda Wood.

Brenda Wood is a cousin to Spradley from her father’s side.

“Kern County is very patriotic and so the fact that we were involved in such a historic event doesn’t surprise me,” said Lopez.

Although Lopez says he didn’t do it alone, many community members searched as well including Jose Hernandez.

“Our oldest veteran here in town Lawrence McLaughlin mentioned that he knew some of the veterans on that wall so I contacted him and sure enough he knew the family,” said Hernandez.

Wood says although most of her family as passed, Spradley’s life and sacrifices will be passed down through every generation.

“My granddaughter Sydney was in the army so she will eventually get all this stuff because she will carry that on, I’m just so happy,” said Wood.

Spradley has been laid to rest in Fort Smith Arkansas however his memory will live on forever in the city of McFarland.

