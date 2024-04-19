National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

The annual tradition started back in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office however the celebration was officially recognized in 1994 by President William J. Clinton.

For over 40 years, dispatchers in the United States have been recognize for the work they do on a daily basis. This week allows the public not only say thank you but see the face behind the voice that picks up the phone.

Each call is never the same and every day is different for Vanessa Rodriguez, dispatcher for the Delano Police Department.

Despite those challenges she knows her words have power and she is able to be that reassuring voice for the person on the other side of the line.

"Even though we're not on the scene physically, we do experience the call auditorilly," said Rodriguez. "Sometimes they're easy calls and often times they're not so easy we have to react quickly, stay calm under pressure, and have the right type of personality to be able to handle that."

Rodriguez says having an entire week dedicated to her work profession means a lot to her since she feels she often goes unnoticed.

"Everyone remembers the face that shows up to the scene but not a lot remember the voice that answer the call," said Rodriguez.

Angelica Gastelum has been a dispatcher at the Delano Police Department for a little over a year and says it's been a very rewarding job.

However, she too feels like Rodriguez feeling as though her efforts aren't being recognized.

But with the second week of April being dedicated to them every year, she wants the public to know that she does more than answer the phone.

"When people think of a police department, they think of the staff like officers, higher ups, sargents and such," said Gastelum. "We are the first people that citizens contact so just having this appreciation just sheds — put the light on us on the work that we do and why it matters."

The Delano P.D. communication center is always looking to spread awareness on the importance of being a dispatcher. Offering sit along calls just like a ride along. they’re also looking to hire more dispatchers. Visit their website for more information.

