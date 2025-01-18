New assisted living facility set to come soon to the city of Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is working on a project that's going to benefit local residents and surrounding communities. The incoming assisted living facility is set to do just that.

Taking up around 4 acres, the facility will be three stories tall, with roughly 110 units and over 150 beds.

The building will also be able to cater to those with mental health issues; featuring a lock down unit, along with two hospice suites.

It will also accommodate to families who are leaving town and need to make arrangements to have someone care for their loved one.

A new living facility is on its way, set to provide resources to those who may not qualify for other facilities.

“If you’re a medical beneficiary, you can also get benefits to stay in assisted living. If your parents live with you, and you’re going out of town and you need what we call respite care, you can just drop them off for two weeks as long as there’s some planning in advance,” said CEO of the North Kern South Tulare Hospital District Josh Luke.

Luke says this is just one of the many amenities that this $60 million project will offer.

The Delano Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility will feature three stories, roughly 110 units, over 150 beds, and two hospice suites.

Board Chairman Joe Aguirre says it will also help ease the stress on other local facilities.

“It will open up beds for patients that are in need because we’re always full and there’s actually a waiting list of families needed assistance from our services here, so this will help offset that,” said Aguirre.

Luke says the new facility is not only for Delano but for all of Kern and then some. As he says there isn’t a facility similar to this North of Kern.

“We actually had a referral from our nursing home in Palmdale yesterday because the family lives here in Delano and they wanted to get mom closer to home and this is going to afford families that live in Delano, Earlimart, Richgrove, McFarland and Wasco closer to home,” said Luke.

The goal is to have construction start by the third or fourth quarter of 2025, after that it’ll be two years until the community can expect a ribbon cutting.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

