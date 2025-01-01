New Food Truck park comes to city of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of McFarland will soon have the opportunity to try new foods without having to leave the city. thanks to a new project created by the city, establishing a brand new food truck park.



A new food truck park is coming to the city of McFarland, an idea roughly 4 years in the making.

This new site will help increase city revenue and provide more dine out spots for residents.

The site can accommodate up to 7 trucks.

Added benches are just the latest addition to a new project set to come to the city of McFarland to help satisfy the appetites. If the plan is successful, the city could see an increase in city dine-out options.

“We have businesses here that are not opening up to dine in because they own their own business so families want to go out and sit down have a nice meal, not take it back home but when businesses aren’t opening up, we have a problem,” said McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon.

Mayor Ayon says the lack of new dining establishments is due to a lack of residents in McFarland.

Which is why for years the city has only had access to a Taco Bell, McDonalds, little Ceasars, and a subway.

“I've gone to conferences since 2020 and recruited, talk to every vendor like how can we do this,” said Mayor Ayon. “We’re prime real estate, we’re down the 99 so it’s easy access why not have these restaurants or anything, like McFarland is open for business.

That's where the benches come into play. Establishing the creation of the new McFarland food truck park.

This new location will allow the city to increase their revenue through sales tax.

Mayor Ayon says it can contain seven food trucks, with one business already in agreement.

“This is honestly all I really wanted to do,” said Damon Ashley owns Pop Pops pizza truck. “I did pizza until 97 I met my wife at the pizza place I used to work at in lake Isabella and just kind of grew up doing it.”

Ashley owns Pop Pops pizza truck located in Bakersfield, it’s something he says he sees himself doing forever but his end goal is to be in a more permanent establishment.

Aside from benefiting locals by bringing in more food options, it gives owners like Ashely a chance to grow.

“Hopefully this is a start to where these food trucks start as a low cost investment and eventually move into a bigger brick and mortar facility,” said McFarland city manager Diego Viramontes.

Coming from a small town himself, Ashely says he’s looking forward to embracing what McFarland has to offer and plant his roots.

“Ill be able to find all my produce just from their local produce markets they have fresh meat markets out there i’ll be able to get all my chorizo and sausage and to go back to a small community, like I said my wife and I came from a small community it feels like I’m going to go home,” said Ashley.

A tentative soft opening is expected for Friday January 3rd.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

