New McFarland Dispensary Hopes to Increase City growth

Being located right next to highway 99, owners say they hope to also attract travelers, increasing city benefits.

Located on 981 frontage road in North Kern County, a Los Angeles based dispensary has started to plant roots in the city of McFarland. While a Cannabis Ordinance banned commercial medicinal and adult-use cannabis businesses within the county, McFarland is one a few cities to be excluded.

“We started this process back in February 2023. We wanted to venture out up here in the San Joaquin Valley, Kern County so as soon as we found out that the process was open we jumped right in,” said Regional manager for Off the Charts Melina Robles.

Robles says with the business being family owned, they felt McFarland was the perfect place for them.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with support from a lot of the community, you know, you don’t have to drive all the way to Tulare or Bakersfield where there’s a lot of trap shops,” said Robles. “They feel like they can have a safe space to shop at.”

Manager Carlos Pizarro says not only is their store catering to future customers, but it will benefit the city overall since a certain percentage of their profits will be given to the city.

“Pretty soon the town is going to have new roads, new buildings, new businesses, just more and more development,” said Pizarro.

In a statement given to 23ABC by McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon he says,

“This addition will contribute to local job creation and enhance our city's economic base, supporting essential city services. Through extensive due diligence, we have taken careful steps to ensure that the facility operates safely and responsibly, meeting all city and state regulations.”

Pizarro says Off the Charts also have the opportunity to attract people who don’t live in the city since they’re located right next to Highway 99.

“People are going to stop by just to pick something up here and they may go check out the rest of the town just because they decided to get off the freeway,” said Pizarro.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit the shop yet, an official grand opening will be on Friday November 1 from 6 am to 10 pm.

