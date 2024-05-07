New phone apps bring mental health services to California families free of charge

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Mental health services are a bit more accessible thanks to the launch of two new apps from the state providing both free and quality services.

A new program created by CALHope is providing both free and safe mental health services at the touch of their fingertips for families across the state in honor of mental health awareness month.

Brightline and Soluna are two apps designed to assist kids, families, and caregivers with mental health issues. The apps were launched in January of this year and so far, they’ve accumulated around 20,000 users and have delivered almost 3,000 virtual coaching sessions.

The new development is part of the $4.6 billion initiative through the California Department of Health Care Services.



Finding access to mental health resources isn't always a walk in the park and can often bring more stress. State officials have recognized this — developing two apps designed to bring the resources right to your fingertips.

"The conversation of mental health wont be something that will be new to them when they're an adult,” said Mother of 4 Kimberly Voorhis. “It's going to be something that has always been part of our household and our conversation and a large part of that is due to bright life kids."

Voorhis says since bringing the bright life kids app into her home, she's seen her kids become more open to the conversation of mental health.

"It really helps you out through the confusion of maybe referrals, or trying to get into your general care provider and then have to ask for another appointment so this is just somewhere where you can log on, you can get the help that you need,” said Voorhis.

Voorhis has been using the bright life kids app for months but when children grow past the age of 12 — they can transition to using the Soluna app.

Both apps were launched in January of this year. It's designed to provide various mental health services helping not just kids but their parents are caregivers as well.

"Kids spend a lot of time on their phones, they talk to their friends on the phone, they speak to their friends on their phones, they talk to their parents on the phones sometimes from the other room,” said Autum Boylan, Deputy Director for the California Department of Health Care Services. “So, we wanted to think through a digital health strategy which ultimately resulted in the release of these two free applications for young people."

Boylan says the idea is to provide quick and quality mental health services free of charge for all California communities.

So far, Boylan says the apps have gained around 20,000 users and have delivered almost 3,000 virtual coaching sessions.

Voorhis says the app has been a successful tool for all her kids as the resources provided are based off an age range and says she ultimately feels stronger as a parent.

"Its equipped me and made me feel empowered as a parent to talk openly about mental health,” said Voorhis.

Both apps don't require any proof of insurance and although these apps aren't crisis service based it does provide information on how to get connected with the support you need.

To learn more about Brightlife kids, click here. To learn about Soluna, click here.

