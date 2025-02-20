New scholarship opportunities come to California LGBTQ+ students

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — In 2024, the San Diego Foundation, launched the National Rainbow College fund. A scholarship specifically designed to help California LGBTQ+ students with their tuition.



It’s the first ever scholarship designed to specifically help LGBTQ+ students receive higher education.

According to the foundations website, a student doesn’t need to be openly out to apply. But they must plan to enroll in 6 units or more, have a financial need, and be a California resident.

If accepted, each student will receive $2,500.



The goal of higher education can be financial difficult for many, especially for those who don’t have any support. Which is why, the San Diego Foundation has created a scholarship, but these funds aren’t just available to anyone.

“There wasn’t a scholarship that really went for or was available for LGBTQ youth who were still in the closet,” said Senior Director of Integrated fundraising for San Diego foundation Jeff Spitko.

Spitko says it was this idea that later created the National Rainbow College Fund.

Through this scholarship, California students are able to apply to any college within the state.

“Last year was actually our pilot program and we were able to help 40 students and gave out $100,000,” said Spitko. "Just talking to those students has been incredible, to understand their journey’s and how this scholarship has really helped them into their college career.”

This is true for first year student at UCSD Brayden Pape who says this scholarship helped more than just financially.

“It’s so important that we have scholarships like these because without them, we would never really get a sense of community and after all community is what helps us grow,” said Pape.

Pape says this scholarship made them feel valued, visible, and accepted, something that they say can be hard to come by for some part of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the LGBTQI+ Economic and Financial Survey, only 62% of LGBTQ+ individuals reported being able rely on financially on their families after coming out.

Speaking with Loud4tomorrow, a center for LGBTQ+ youth in Delano, youth leader Monse Melchor says that's a situation many people she’s worked with have faced.

“They’re family wasn’t supporting them in any way, they actually kicked them out so it was like really hard to hear that and it was heartbreaking, so something like this would really help them in their specific case to go back to school or to even have that possibility,” Melchor.

With this being the scholarships second year, the goal is to jump from $100,000 to $500,000 in donations, to help more students like Pape reach their educational dreams.

“This scholarship really gives us a platform to share our voices and really work toward helping our community now more than ever,” Pape.

The deadline to apply for the 2025-2026 year is March 5. To submit your application, click here.

