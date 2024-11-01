New Tattoo Shop calls Delano Home

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Revolution Ink is the newest tattoo shop that has come to the city of Delano. Not only do owners plan to cater to future clients but to the community as well as they plan to host more events.

The building on 10th street has been building roots in Delano for about a month now. Owners of the tattoo shop say they wanted to do more than just host a ribbon cutting.

Revolution Ink has been opened to the public for about a month now however on Wednesday night, they made it official with a ribbon cutting, along with food, games, and attractions for kids.

Owner Alexis Armendariz says the Halloween block party is one of many ways they’re showing the community that they’re not just a tattoo shop.

The building on 10th street has been building roots in Delano for about a month now. Owners of the tattoo shop say they wanted to do more than just host a ribbon cutting.

Revolution Ink has been opened to the public for about a month now however on Wednesday night, they made it official with a ribbon cutting, along with food, games, and attractions for kids.

The grand opening comes months after the last tattoo shop in Delano close down for business.

The owners tell me they wanted to make sure that they left a good impression with the community and future clients.

Owner Alexis Armendariz says the Halloween block party is one of many ways they’re showing the community that they’re not just a tattoo shop.

“This is going to be more of a tattoo shop that's based more for the community, sponsorships for the community, schools, we want to give back to the community like toys for tots, back to school nights, things like that,” said Armendariz.

Armendariz says Revolution Ink is staffed with six tattoo artists. With Delano having a high Spanish speaking population, owner tells me they wanted to ensure inclusivity into their staff.

“I don’t speak much Spanish and like me, there’s a lot of people in my same situation,” said Tattoo artist Jaime Hernandez.

Hernandez tells me art has been a passion of his from a young age, and speaking predominantly Spanish in a city with a high Spanish population, he hopes to bring in clients that may have been scared to get a tattoo because of a language barrier.

“We’re like six artists here, we’re all really good with different styles and I invite everyone to come visit when they can,” said Hernandez.

Revolution ink is now open to the public 7 days a week from 8 am to 10 pm and are accepting walk ins and appointments.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

