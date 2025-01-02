New Year, new Mayor in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — For weeks, Delano residents were focused on who would take a seat on the council. Then, the question rose as to who would become the new mayor. The results are in, Delano's new mayor is Liz Morris.



For weeks, Delano residents have been focused on who would take a seat on the council. Then, the question rose as to who would become the new mayor. The results are in and the new mayor is someone the city is already familiar with.

“I’ve been on the council now at least 17 years now. I’ve been the mayor three times before,” said new Delano Mayor Liz Morris.

With this new election, council member Liz Morris is once again Mayor Morris for the fourth time in her life.

Grateful for the opportunity, she says it was very unexpected as Morris did not attend the meeting that proclaimed her as mayor.

Mario Nunez, Joe Alindajao, and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz all received two votes each to become mayor, but it was Morris who received a 3-1 vote.

“It actually worked out perfectly in my opinion, I think you need a seasoned mature council person to be running our meeting and Liz has been there several years and I think she was the best choice we have,” said newly proclaimed vice mayor Mario Nunez.

Nunez has worked along side Morris since 2022 and recalls some of her past achievements.

“She was part of a group that helped bring in the Delano marketplace into Delano,” said Nunez.

According to Morris, in her past terms, she also focused on improving road infrastructure and increasing community safety.

For her upcoming term, while this is still at the top of her list, her main focus will continue to be city development.

“Target is coming in, we’ll see TJ Maxx, we’ll see either Petco or Petsmart one of those and so our city continues to grow,” said Morris.

The new Delano City council lineup will make their official debut at the first city council meeting of the year on January 6th.

