No school, no cafeteria, no problem. How one summer meal program is helping to bridge the gap

For many families, the end of the school year also means the end of free breakfasts and lunches. However across Delano, summer meal sites are helping to fill that gap, making sure no child goes hungry.

“It’s been very beneficial because like right now they had breakfast they had lunch and theyre going to play bingo so they like it, it’s something fun and its free,” said Delano resident Judy Bravo.

For families like Judy Bravo's, the Seamless Summer Feeding Option offers more than just a meal, it provides peace of mind during the summer months.

“It’s amazing because now I know that this is like a family now you can come here and eat,” said recipient Juan Bravo.

Brandywine Apartments has been a part of the initiative for the last five years, but don’t just service their own residents.

“We live across the street, it means a lot its really beneficial, we wake up early in the morning we don’t have to cook our own food, stay up and clean so we come here its easy and fun,” said Delano resident Samantha Perez.

The program is run by the Delano Union School District food services department. Director John Chavolla says the goal is to make sure every child has access to a healthy meal while school is out.

“Kids are hungry and they’re going to try and find a place to eat and the good thing about this program is they eat for free they don’t have to pay anything they don’t have to apply for anything its free for the community ages 2 to 18,” said Chavolla.

With many families losing access to school breakfasts and lunches during the summer, food insecurity can become a bigger challenge.

Chavolla says the program helps ease that burden. Over the past three years alone, it has provided more than 34,860 meals to students throughout Delano.

The Seamless Summer Feeding Option is available through July 10.

Meal locations, dates, and times include:

Cecil Park

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Delano Garden Apartments

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Grapevine Villa Apartments

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Delano Branch Library , Wednesday to Friday only

Breakfast: Not available

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brandywine Apartments

Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

No serves will be available on July 3.

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