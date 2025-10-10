North Kern Cancer Run Brings Delano Together to Support Local Patients

As the Kern County Cancer Foundation continues to expand its reach, one thing remains constant — the power of community. It's almost time for the community of Delano to take a walk against cancer.

For Brandi Demery, this year's North Kern Cancer Run is more than just a run, it's sign of support and hope for her and others.

Just months ago, she learned news that changed everything.

"I recently was diagnosed in March of this year with uterine carcinosarcoma. It has been a battle,” said Demery.

Demery was diagnosed with a rare cancer, making up 2% to 5% of all uterine cancers according to the American cancer society.

"Finding out was the toughest part,” said Demery.

She tells me although she was scared for herself, she was more worried about how she was going to continue to provide for her son.

"I went on medical leave, I was working for a local hospital in Bakersfield. Financially, it pretty much put me in a deficit 100%,” said Demery.

That’s why she says she's eternally grateful to be able to attend Delano's second annual cancer run/walk.

An event aimed at raising money to pay for cancer related medical expenses for North Kern residents.

So far, more than 120 people have pre-registered, surpassing last year's total, and fundraising has reached over $14,500, a thousand more than last years total.

Demery saying, this isn't just an event to her, it's a chance to connect with those who understand what she's going through

"This cancer walk run will give me that boost and extra support so that I can, you know, branch out and try to give my testimony to others as well,” said Demery.

The second annual North Kern Cancer/Walk will take place Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Delano's Heritage Park Museum from 8:00am to 12:00pm.

