Omni Health Pop-Up provides free healthcare for Delano residents

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Free dental exams, kinder assessments, and signing up for health care took place in the parking lot of Omni Health in Delano. It was an initiative to give more people access to healthcare.

From 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, Omni Health represenatives provided free healthcare to break the fear of going to the dentist.

Dental outreach supervisor for Omni Health Jenee Newman says along with the dental exams, people are also made aware of any dental needs that need to be taken care. Patients can then schedule follow up appointments in the next tent over.

From dental exams to kinder assessments and signing up for health care all free of charge. All these efforts are part of a plan to give equal access to healthcare for everyone.

“Sometimes we get older and we forget,” said attendee Antonio Esquivel. “We forget to brush our teeth or we forget to do our regular checkups, take our medicine, so it’s good sometimes for the people like this that do things for us.”

Esquivel says he was just going to his doctor's appointment when he saw the pop-up and decided to utilize the resources.

Getting a free teeth cleaning and a fluoride treatment, Esquivel says the entire process was both quick and easy.

Dental outreach supervisor for Omni Health Jenee Newman says the goal was to not only give people easy access to dental care, but to remind the public that dental health is just as important as physical health.

“When a pregnant mom has an active cavity in her mouth, her child is three times more likely to have a cavity before they’re five years old and that just goes back to what we were talking about earlier, you have to take care of yourself,” said Newman.

Newman says your poor hygiene can also affect the people around you. Saying if someone with a cavity shares a drink with someone else, that bacteria can travel and affect the other person.

From 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, Newman says they were providing free cleanings, information, and helping people sign up for healthcare if needed.

“I think it’s great,” said Esquivel. “Anything that helps the public and the people around Delano is a good thing.”

For more information on any upcoming events from Omni Health, click here.

