One passenger dead and multiple people injured in a wrong-way crash on State Route 99

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A passenger is dead and several others are injured following a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on State Route 99 in Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Ninth Avenue at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a 28-year-old man driving a 2024 Tesla X was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 99. The Tesla collided with a southbound 2022 Nissan Frontier driven by a 49-year-old woman.

Following the initial impact, a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by a 23-year-old woman traveling behind the Nissan also crashed into the Nissan.

A passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. The driver and another passenger in the Nissan sustained major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Four people were inside the Dodge Charger, and one person sustained minor injuries.

CHP officials said alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area at (661) 396-6600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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