Parent University comes back to benefit parents

At the Delano Union School District, students are not only getting a quality education but so are their parents. Being offered free online classes through Fresno State.



It's called "Parent University," a collaboration that has been thriving for the past three years.

Parent university is completely online, parents who have kids who are part of DUSD can take these virtual classes free of charge.

The classes are offered in four-week intervals, in this upcoming period, ten different classes will be available.



Balancing a job and a home life can be stressful, and adding school to the mix can be a handful. However, it doesn’t have to be thanks to a collaboration between the Delano Union School District and Fresno State.

“Parent university courses, these courses are four week courses completely free of charge to all of our parents,” said Assistant superintendent for Delano Union School District Rosa Montes.

Montes says Parent University has been going strong for the past three years.

Montes says the idea behind the program was wanting to ensure that parents are also prioritized and are given equal opportunities like their children.

In order to assist parents even more, classes are offered in the evenings between 6:30 and 8:30 so it doesn’t interfere with work. With classes being completely online parents also don’t have to worry about childcare.

“Our most popular class is definitely conversational English. There are different levels that parents can select so there’s level one, level two, etc., but we also offer Spanish classes for parents who want to learn how to speak Spanish,” said Montes.

Officials at DUSD understand that scheduling can be difficult, which is why these courses are offered year round. To register for September courses, go to the Fresno State website or ask your child’s school for more information and assistance.

