Questions regarding inmate Cesar Hernandez escape, answered by CDCR.

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — In a press release sent out Wednesday, 11 questions regarding the case of escapee Cesar Hernandez were answered. However, no specific details were included.

As the search for the escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez continues, the public has received some answers that many have been asking for.

11 frequently asked questions were answered by the CDCR.

The CDCR has now released a second statement days after the escape of Delano inmate Cesar Hernandez. While he remains on the loose, we do know more of what happened prior to his escape.

The two biggest questions people have been asking... How did Hernandez escape and was it a planned escape?

In a statement, the CDCR says the incident remains under investigation.

The agency also acknowledges Hernandez. was “placed in leg and waist restraints prior to departing the courthouse.”

The CDCR says Hernandez was brought to the Delano courthouse to face new charges of manufacturing a weapon and having controlled substances while incarcerated.

Members of the public, now receiving 11 confirmed answers from the CDCR.

Those questioning the transporting officers, the CDCR says those officers have been assigned to other institution positions and are working in non transportation assignments.

It’s also been reiterated that the CRCR’s Specials Service Unit has been labeled as the lead investigators.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Cesar Hernandez. Anyone with information should call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.

