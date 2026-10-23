Rain changes plans, but McFarland Homecoming spirit shines

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The plans may have changed, but the school spirit never missed a beat. From the cheers to the energy on the floor, McFarland students made sure to keep homecoming traditions alive.

The streets were supposed to be the stage. Instead, the spotlight shifted to campus.

Every year, McFarland students take homecoming through the city with a parade. However, with rain in the forecast, that tradition was called off just two days before the celebration.

“If we weren’t going to have a parade we had to take that energy and put it somewhere because students have been preparing for weeks, at least a good month,” said Activities Director for McFarland High School Ezenia Lorta.

Students did not let the change dampen their school spirit. Instead, they packed the bleachers and created a new tradition.

With this year’s “Hollywood” theme, each class had its chance in the spotlight, writing and producing their own short films before taking the floor with a performance.

When the competition ended, the juniors stole the show, taking home the trophy.

Though the change was sudden, junior student council says they were determined to give it their all, not just for them, but for the younger students who missed their annual parade.

“It was really exciting to have everyone come together,” said junior Luna Vasquez. “It was also a little disappointing for the kids for them to not see the floats and what we put together for them but I think this was a really good way of hyping up the football players and getting ready for Friday.”

Although the celebration may not have looked the way students planned, they proved a little rain couldn’t dampen their school spirit or stop them from making this homecoming one to remember.

Celebrations are far from over as students are preparing for their homecoming game against the Arvin Bears on Friday.

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