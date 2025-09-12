Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Attempted Kidnapping

The intersection of Garces Highway and Ellington Street would normally just part of a routine walk to school, however that wasn’t the case for two girls Tuesday morning. Police say, they were approached by a man who tried to lure them into his car. Both girls are safe, but the suspect? Police say he’s a registered sex offender.

“There was this guy parked there and he said hey come here and I’m like no and he said lets ditch school and I said no I gotta get on the bus and he said ill take you guys and I said no,” said Angelina Santana.

This was the moment 12-year old Angelina Santana grabbed her 11-year-old sister Jaylina and ran into La Fiesta Market after being approached by 55-year-old Jose Martin, who allegedly tried to lure them into a white Mercury sedan.

“I already knew it was gonna be like a kidnapping or something,” said Angelina.

It happened around 9 a.m. while the girls were on their way to school near the intersection of Garces Highway and Ellington Street.

Their mother, Marilyn, tells me the girls always walk to school and has been teaching them about safety since they were 7.

“I told my daughters to knock on somebody’s door, somebody house or something or go inside a store if you’re close by, or call me,” said Santana.

Shortly after entering the store, the girls called their mom who called their uncle.

Police say their uncle, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Santana, confronted Martin and assaulted him before they both ran from the area.

However, it wasn’t long until Martin was caught by law enforcement.

“He’s being charged with numerous felonies, one of his charges is failure to register as a sex offender,” said Joe Madrigal, Administrative Commander for the Delano Police Department.

Officers say on top of this, Martin is facing multiple charges including annoying or molesting a child, child endangerment and kidnapping a child under 14.

Both Martin and Santana are still in custody.

Though a scary situation, the girls mother tells me she’s thankful that her kids were prepared for this situation and only has one request for law enforcement.

“Release my brother, they took him in custody so I want him to get released,” said Santana. “That’s all, you know he was defending my daughters as their uncle, I know it’s not right but you know he’s a good man.”

The case still remains under investigation. While the police department is increasing patrols this week, they want to remind parents about the importance of talking to their kids about stranger danger.

