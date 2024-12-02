SAFETY ALERT: Inmate escapes custody, search ongoing in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A community safety alert has been issued for the community of Delano after an inmate escaped from the courthouse prison Monday morning, according to the Delano Police Department.

Police say Cesar Hernandez, 34, escaped from the courthouse in Delano around 10:40 a.m.

Upon arriving at the courthouse Hernandez jumped out of the van he was transported in and left the area, according to the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Hernandez is considered dangerous and was in custody for murder, according to the DPD. He was last seen wearing an orange CDCR jumpsuit and white thermals. He is 5 feet 5 inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole, according to CDCR.

Police say if you see him do not approach him and call 9-1-1 or the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.

The California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, DPD, CHP, McFarland Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search for Hernandez.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

