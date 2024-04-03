Sebastian Millan is continuing his Spelling Journey!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Regional Spelling Bee champion could be on his way to receiving the National spelling bee championship title following a generous donation to help Sebastian Millan get there.

11-year-old Sebastian Millan is making his way to another possible first place title now that he's received some help from a generous local.

Receiving $2,000 and other goodies, Sebastian and his mother Monique are now able to make the trip to Washington D.C and still have some money left over.

The National Scripps Spelling Bee takes place from May 26 to June 1.

It's been about two weeks since we last spoke with 11-year-old Sebastian Millan. He was just getting used to being titled as the first-place winner for the regional Scripps spelling bee. Now, recent developments could allow Sebastian to earn a second title.

“Our related companies would like to present you with this check for $2,000 will help you in doing whatever — travel expenses,” said Phil Rudnick also known as “Kaptain Kindness”

A two-thousand dollar check, a belt, and a bolo tie were given to Sebastian last week by “Kaptain Kindness” as a way to commemorate his accomplishments so far in the Scripps Kern County Spelling Bee.

“I think the way that young people and the community grow and prospers is to make investments in excellence,” said “Kaptain Kindness”.

Sebastian says it was overwhelming at first to see how much money he was gifted but is happy knowing that there are people out there who want to support him.

“I felt extremely happy because you know like they care about you know they care about how I’m going to move on and stuff,” said Sebastian.

Surrounded by his family — emotions were high, especially for his mom Monique Millan. The unexpected gift left her in shock, with the news that a stranger wanted to help her son.

“We were literally looking at tickets yesterday, to see what the flights and how much it was going to be and that check is going to cover everything,” said Millan.

Millan says the donation is so generous they will even have some left over for other trip amenities.

Kaptain kindness leaves Sebastian with some advice to go along with his donation... to prepare him for the upcoming competition.

“We want you to wear that and show them that your community here feels that you are a diamond and you’re going to bring that to Washington D.C,” said “Kaptain Kindness”.

Sebastian's mom says after the check presentation they went home and immediately bought the plane tickets. Saying they’re extremely grateful to have this weight lifted off their shoulders and focus on simply preparing Sebastian for the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C from May 26-June 1.

