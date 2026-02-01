Second Fog-Related Pile-Up in a Week Closes Highway 99 Near Delano

Viewer-submitted dashcam footage shows the moments surrounding part of the collision. According to California Highway Patrol, the first wave of calls came in around 8:17 a.m., reporting a crash on the northbound lanes near Avenue 24.

Within minutes, additional calls followed — this time from southbound drivers, reporting another crash unfolding in the same area.

“The total number of vehicles involved both north and southbound route state 99 is at 59 vehicles," said Visalia CHP Public Information Officer Adrian Gonzalez.

Investigators say visibility at the time was dangerously low, just 100 to 200 feet — due to the dense fog advisory.

“I saw somebody running along the highway, signaling that something was wrong,” Gonzalez said. "I stopped and I just hoped behind me the most dangerous part hopefully no one hits me like a semi truck and good thing the person behind me payed attention and didn’t run into me.”

From the 59 vehicles, officer Gonzalez says 10 were transported to the hospital and confirms one person suffered moderate injuries, including lacerations to the forehead. No fatalities have been reported.

Those involved were either transported to the Tulare Ag Center to reunite with family, or had already left on their own.

While fog is believed to be a major factor, CHP says the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

But with this being the second fog-related pile-up in less than a week, officers are once again urging drivers to slow down.

“In this particular case, we want to make sure we’re staying visible," said Gonzalez. "So, a lot of people are under the impression that their automatic lights will turn on - normally that would be mainly for night time right so its important that were clicking that setting over to the on position so that were staying visible on the roadway.”

