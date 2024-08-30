Serving up a "Wonderful" dish for students

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — From farm to fork, that's exactly what students at the Wonderful College Prep Academy are learning from the Culinary Arts 101 class. Having the opportunity to grow their own healthy food.



Culinary Arts 101 has been offered to students at the wonderful college prep academy for about two years now. It started off small but this year, teachers are working with a whopping 300 students.

Senior at Wonderful College Prep Academy Alejandra Ornelas says the class has been a unique experience for her, and because of the opportunity, she now has a much stronger relationship with healthy foods.

This drink is made out of the scraps of cucumber lemon pineapple and mint. This is just one of the many creations students will learn part of the wonderful college prep academy’s culinary class. This is it’s second year and its popularity has sky rocketed.

Learning hands on, this is what Culinary Arts 101 provides to students at the Wonderful College Prep Academy.

In the kitchen, teaching starts from the ground up. Meaning all food used is first grown outside in their garden.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re able to plant, we’re able to grow our own food so I feel like that’e the biggest takeaway because its harvesting and then we’re able to eat that,” said Senior Skyelynn Jaime.

Jaime says she’s always had a positive relationship with cooking however this class has allowed her to expand her skills to make delicious yet healthy foods.

Jaime is one of hundreds of students who are new to the program.

However, all this originally started with seven students.

“Its like nice to say that I was one of the first people that was able to do it,” said Senior Jocelyn Negrete. “We were so used to a small class but it’s still fun to work with new people and like get to know them.”

For Negrete, she says while her cooking skills have improved, it’s her social skills that have truly been impacted as the class is centered around team working and collaboration.

“We’ve heard from students that it’s life changing, they’re making food differently at home for their families, they’re making food at home differently for themselves, and they’re thinking about how the food they eat today changes their life for tomorrow,” said Principal for the Wonderful College Prep Academy Brenton DeFlitch.

DeFlitch says this is one of two of the schools most highly requested classes.

So naturally, the class has expanded to the 7th and 8th grade classes.

Jaime says if her school can do it, then other schools should too since this class is more than just learning how to make a meal.

“I’d be really important for public schools especially if there isn’t much healthy options and I think nutrition, something like this put in other schools can help students create their own meal plans with healthier options,” said Jaime.

As the class continues to grow in popularity, school officials are in the works of making this class a CTE program so that students can earn college credits.

