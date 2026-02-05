Sexual assault cases rise 54% in Delano even as overall crime declines

Despite an overall decline in crime across Delano in 2025, numbers also show a sharp rise in sexual assault cases.

“After my sexual abuse situation that happened I immediately reached out to the open door network because I knew about their resources,” said survivor Carrie Blind.

Carrie Blind endured a 14-year battle with fear before summoning the courage to publicly reveal what happened.

Healing behind closed doors, she tells me the open door network played an integral part in her journey.

“Those resources were vital to all of my healing and all of the care that I needed during that time, just the counseling, the group therapy, like I was telling you the legal part of things with restraining orders and things like that,” said Blind.

But while resources like these help survivors find support, the need for them is growing.

The Delano Police Department says sexual assault cases rose by 54% in 2025, seeing a total of 43 cases as opposed to 24 in 2024.

Delano Police Chief Jerry Nicholson says the department is focused on investigating these cases, but progress also depends on community education and building trust so victims feel safe coming forward.

“We need to be proactive in our education to the community, how they can make themselves less of a victim, and again were not victim blaming,” said Nicholson.

However, officials acknowledge there may be an untold number of cases, as many survivors refuse to come forward for a variety of reasons.

Blind, says organizations like the Open Door Network can make all the difference.

“The open door network really provides a lot of really amazing space for people to be able to grow and I just think it’s a really important resource in the community,” said Blind.

All services at the open door network are free and confidential. Walk-ins are available Monday through Friday at 1317 Main Street or you can call (661) 327-1091 for 24-hour assistance.

