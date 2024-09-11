Si Se Puede Car Show coming to Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Si Se Puede Car Club was created in 2011 as a way for people to share their love for cars in a safe space. The purpose of the club doesn't revolve around the mechanics, instead community support.



According to organizers, the club is heavily involved with the younger generation around the Central Valley, giving kids a positive aspect in their lives to keep them off the streets.

The event is free of charge with registration taking place the day of.

The event will take place at 40 acres in Delano on Saturday, Sept 14 from 12 to 5 pm.



In August of 2022, farm workers across the central valley marched over 300 miles from Delano to Sacramento fighting for voting rights. the Si Se Puede car club, right along side. The club is coming back to the city to host a car show where it all started.

“A lot of things happened on that could really bring a lot of positives to the people, to the community,” said Co-founder of the Si Se Puede car club Andrew Rodriguez. “To do research and remembrance of what took place here on 40 acres, a lot of blood sweat and tears.”

Rodriguez says the club has been active since 2011 and this is just one of the ways they’ve been able to support the community.

The club has also hosted toy drives, raised awareness for Breast Cancer in Porterville and Autism awareness in Tulare County.

“What we teach is always something good for our kids. To start something that would benefit our kids and the future, everything they learn they learn from us,” said Rodriguez.

However Rodriguez says the club’s main focus is setting an example for the younger generation.

President of Visalia trokas for Si Se Puede car club Jason Sedillo says the car club goes beyond teaching kids independence.

“Instead of putting their hands on a gun or tagging stuff they’re painting cars, they’re taking bolts off of cars, they’re welding on the cars. Thats taking them out from risking their lives and not being able to come home to their mother or father at the end of the night,” said Sedillo.

The event will take place Saturday September 14th from 12 to 5 pm, and with the money generated from this event, the goal is to become an official non profit organization.

“Were looking into getting a shop. That way we can start workshops to help out kids, the youth, how to do body work, how to do car work how to change a tire, how to change oil,” said Rodriguez.

