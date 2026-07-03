Six years later, two Delano girls’ murders remain unsolved

It’s a case that shook the community six years ago yet still remains on many people’s minds. Two young girls were murdered just outside their home. As Thursday marks the anniversary of their deaths, the search for answers continues.

Pastor David Vivas remembers the day news broke that two young girls had been murdered outside a home on Oleander Street.

“It was a shock wave that went throughout our community,” said Vivas.

It happened six years ago, on July 2, 2020, when 12-year-old Elayna Saidee Dorig and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno were attending a birthday party when a gunman walked up to the home and opened fire.

Five people were hit by gunfire. Elayna and Makeliah both died at the scene.

In the days that followed, the community united in grief, holding vigils and mourning the loss of two innocent children in a tragedy many say should never have happened.

The Delano Police Department launched an intensive investigation, but despite those efforts, the case remains unsolved.

Now, six years later, families, loved ones, and investigators are still searching for answers and justice.

“It was just, I was in so much shock, mixed emotions, anger, wondering why would anyone in their right mind do something like this,” said Vivas.

For Vivas, news of the girls’ murders hit especially close to home. Just months earlier, his own son, Adam, was killed — a case that also remains unsolved to this day.

Speaking with neighbors on Oleander Street, many told me off camera the pain is still deeply felt, and the shock of what happened continues to linger, describing the tragedy as something the community had never experienced before.

Vivas says tragedies like these are a painful reminder of the lasting scars violence leaves behind, impacting not only grieving families, but an entire community still searching for healing and justice.

“This has gone too long, somebody out there should’ve spoken by now but obviously for whatever reason, they’re not,” said Vivas.

23ABC reached out to the family and while they were not appear on camera, they did send us this statement that reads in part quote,

“It will never make sense why someone would open fire knowing there was kids there. Both families will never be the same, lost the sparkle within & try to cope moving forward because yes life goes on but for families who lost loved ones the way the girls died it is painful & a challenge every day to exist without them. Prayers for everyone who loved the girls & if anyone has any information or tips on the case please come forward they deserve justice.”

Kern Secret Witness is offering up to $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you know anything, investigators urge you to contact them at (661) 322-4040.

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