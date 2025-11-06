State Market lowers prices to support community during government shutdown

It’s only $1.39 per pound for chicken breast at State Market in Delano. Part of their efforts of helping families as the government shutdown continues to hit home.

“Well, we come from the same community and same economy. I feel it you same thing with my house you know everything is so high. You go to the grocery store or anything, everything is just really expensive right now,” said owner Prithi Paul Singh.

Owner of State Market Prithi Paul Singh says seeing how much his community was struggling to make ends meet, he knew he had to do something.

And he did, dropping prices drastically for their chicken and pork.

It’s only been two days since the market announced this change on social media and on Tuesday, Singh says they sold over 1,000 pounds of both chicken and pork.

“A lot of difference, a lot of customers coming in even new customers my locals are coming in and im seeing a lot of new faces already showing up, im glad to help them out also,” said Singh.

Floor manager John Guinto says with 50% of their customer base using EBT and SNAP to pay for their groceries, the store saw a decrease in some sales.

He says lowering prices wasn’t to benefit them, it was to ensure the community didn’t go hungry.

“We know how it is to have something taken away from you that you used to have so as a part of the community we would like to help out the customers, because the customers helped us out in the long run, that’s why state market is still up,” said Guinto.

Owners tell me their goal is to keep these lower prices until thanksgiving or until the government reopens, ensuring that no one goes hungry.

