Students and staff at Harvest Elementary discuss the importance of choice in reading

At Harvest Elementary School, staff are teaching students not only about the importance of reading, but the value of choosing your own books. One way they’re doing this is through their book vending machine.

Rather than just checking books out at the library, these fifth graders part of Harvest Elementary have the opportunity to ‘buy’ their books.

The idea is simple, students earn coins for perfect attendance and can use them to purchase a book of their choice to take home.

“I feel good because if I pick the book it’s going to be most likely that I read it,” said student Kathrine Montalvo.

It’s an initiative that started back in March of 2024, principal Karen Weirather says since its launch, they’ve been able to give out around 500 books to students.

“We know that when students read something that they’re highly interested in they read more often and as educators, it doesn’t matter necessarily what they’re reading, it’s that they’re reading,” said Principal Weirather.

From picture books to chapter books, there’s a book for every child in the machine.

Student Jeremy Valdez telling me, using the machine has definitely increased his love for reading.

“It gives you a sense of imagination, it helps with your creativity, it helps you think more beyond reality,” said student Jeremy Valdez.

Students say being able to choose their own books brings an even more level of excitement to read it, and here at Scripps, we’re working to do even more through our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, raising money to provide free books for students in under-served communities.

Anyone who donates $12 allows us to give 2 books to a child in need.

To kids like Alan Reyes and Alyssa Vasquez, who just can’t get enough of their vending machine.

“I would feel amazing because I would like the books,” said student Alan Reyes.

“Personally I would feel really proud of you guys and excited,” said student Alyssa Vasquez.

We're still looking to collect donations for our campaign and ensure that more kids have access to books of their own.

