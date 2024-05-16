Students from Wonderful College Prep Academy achieve never before seen accomplishments for the school

Juniors are currently getting ready for next year where they will be required to take at least three Bakersfield College classes.

We are entering graduation season. As schools begin preparing to close out the year and recognize student achievement. The Wonderful College Prep Academy has a lot to celebrate this year, in fact, 77 moments of recognition from their Delano and Lost Hills campuses.

It’s called the Pride of the Pack Ceremony, where students are celebrated for achieving a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Not only being recognized in front of their families and peers, students were also gifted a Wonderful College Prep Academy Lettermen Jacket.

“The teachers and the help that they provide us with just naturally,” said Junior at Wonderful College Prep Academy Ethan Devra. “We don’t really have to ask them for help, instead they kind of just guide us through everything that we need to do for the classes and thats just what’s helped me pass all my classes.”

Devra says the guidance and support that he’s received from his teachers is what allowed him to end his junior year with a 4.2 GPA.

Principal of the Wonderful College Prep Academy Brenton DeFlitch says this academic achievement has been a work in progress since the pandemic. Noticing a decline in student success, improvements started with communication between teachers and students — making changes along the way.

“They used to spend almost double the time on math and ELA, every single kid but now, we’ve changed that to really focusing on what we call out MTSS, our multi tiered systems of support and by doing that were able to see which kids needs the most support and which kids need the most advancement,” said DeFlitch.

Junior Carlin Gudino says being able to have a strong support system from her family and school is what motivates her to excel in her classes and feels like all students can do what she did with the same type of support.

“Being able to have all these teachers and counselors that are there for you to support you and to motivate you is the best and I honestly think that communication is key,” said Gudino.

Students say they're looking forward to including three courses at Bakersfield College as part of the senior year.

