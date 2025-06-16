Summer activities come to McFarland Branch Library

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The McFarland Branch Library has started its summer fun activities as a way for local families to pass the time and beat the heat. Their most recent event, a reptile show and tell.



It was a full house Friday afternoon at the McFarland branch library. Kids and their parents immersed by the show and tell.

Sam Sherdel, founder of Snakes on Sam spends her time going traveling to different schools, homes, and libraries, sharing her knowledge of animals with others.

Her journey to McFarland is part of the local library's efforts to keep kids engaged as the summer begins, and parents are just as excited alongside them.



During the summer time, it's no secret to parents that kids can become easily bored. However thanks to the McFarland library, they're working to keep kids occupied through a multitude of free events, and Friday's lesson focused on reptiles and arachnids.

"There's a lot of fears around reptiles and a lot of misunderstanding and I love teaching people about that they're not something to be feared necessarily,” said Sherdel.

Branch supervisor Diana Guerrero says aside from Snakes on Sam, the library offers things like their summer reading program, STEAM and STEM activities, arts and crafts, and more.

"Prevent summer slide, so during those months that they're not in school they start to kind of forget what they were learning so that's why we want to bring them in here,” said Guerrero.

Parent Damariz Lopez brought her three kids to the library, telling me she wants to get her kids out of the house, away from phones, she's found a way to better connect with her kids.

"It's not too hard to bond when you're doing something as an activity so I do think it's really important,” said Lopez. “It's an easy way to spend time with your family and it's not an expense on anybody."

Sherdel telling me, she's just happy to have been able to bring joy and education to parents and their children.

"I just think there's so much in the world to learn about and understand and to embrace that is a really cool thing,” said Sherdel.

To learn more about what other summer activities the library is holding, click here. To schedule a class with Sam, click here.

