T-Minus three weeks until the annual Soroptimist Club's Golf Tournament!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano Soroptimist Annual Golf Tournament set to return for its 29th year. Creating a fun outing for golf lovers and giving back to local high school students through scholarships.



Soroptimist club officials say when the tournament first started, they were generating around $4000 in donations but in recent years they’ve gotten up to $15,000 in donations.

The donated money goes toward funding scholarships that are meant for both high school students and young girls and women.

The tournament has grown in popularity, from 50 golfers its first year to 108 last year.

The Soroptimist Club of Delano has been dedicated to uplifting the next generation of future leaders by providing the resources necessary to succeed. Most commonly, through scholarships. The annual golf tournament is almost here, one of the club's more successful fundraisers.

"We raise our money for scholarships and this is covering a gamut of people from elementary school through high school,” said Bonnie Armendariz, treasurer for the Delano Soroptimist Club.

Armendariz says support differs between age ranges with high school students being the ones to benefit financially through the club's annual scholarships.

While most are geared toward high school students, the Soroptimist Club also offers their "Live Your Dream" and their "Dream it Be it" scholarships for girls and women.

"Even if it's not a huge amount of dollars it's the support we give to that person throughout their life,” said Armendariz. “We've seen it with some of the past recipients that have come back and visited us and actually, some of them are now members of our soroptimist club."

When the tournaments first started 29 years ago, Armendariz says they had roughly 50 golfers which generated around $4,000 in donations at most.

"This last year we had probably our largest amount, we had 104 golfers which is a lot for us and we raised about 12,000, maybe $15,000 last year,” said Armendariz.

The tournament tees off Monday, September 16th with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m..

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

