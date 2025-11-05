Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TAX MEASURE B: Delano votes on tax rate change

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Tax Measure B, which would change the city's tax rate is a race that was on the ballot during the California Special Election.

This is how people voted in Kern County:
Yes - 65% (1,551)
No - 35% (825)

Measure B isn't new to the city, it's been in effect since 2007, previously known as Measure I and Measure U. It's a one cent sales tax that annually brings in about $8.5 million.

In past years this money has gone toward things like road improvements, safety, and the opening of the aquatic center, among other things.

The difference this year is that not only will people be voting for Measure B, they will also be voting for it to become a sunset bill. That means once it's in place, it will stay in place until voters say otherwise.

