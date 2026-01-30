Tax Season 2026: Fewer Immigrants Filing Taxes

Filing taxes is something many of us do routinely. But for undocumented immigrants, this tax season feels different. After reports that the IRS shared taxpayer data with ICE, fear is keeping some families from filing.

“People are scared,” said tax professional Angela Gutierrez. “I got phone calls saying I don’t think I’m going to do my taxes because I don’t want to give my address to let them know where I live just in case immigration comes.”

Gutierrez has spent the past 21 years as a dedicated tax professional, primarily supporting residents in the McFarland and Delano communities. She used to have an office, but after experiencing a decline in clients, she moved her office to her home.

“I would say I lost about one third of my clients,” said Gutierrez.

The clients she lost? All undocumented immigrants.

In August of 2025, the IRS disclosed tens of thousands of taxpayer records to ICE, including personally identifying information and home addresses.

Although a federal judge blocked this action in November, many still started to stray from filing.

“We are all suffering in the tax business because people are not obeying that law with the IRS,” said Gutierrez.

Immigration attorney Win Eaton says people still need to file their taxes to avoid further repercussions, but is giving a different form of advice

“Claim all your income, don’t get caught in a trap where your employer turns in one number and you turn in another number,” said Eaton. “If there’s not a statute, a court case, or a regulation that requires them to put forth information, then don’t give it to the government.”

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, undocumented immigrants accounted for $96.7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022.

But for those who are still concerned about filing in person, Gutierrez offers a different route.

“You know we can also do it online, as well as sending DocuSign signatures and stuff, I give them different resources,” said Gutierrez.

Advocates are urging undocumented immigrants with concerns to seek guidance from trusted tax professionals or nonprofit tax clinics before deciding not to file.

