The Benefits of "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign

It’s time for 23ABC's annual give a child a book campaign, helping to increase literacy rates and get kids immersed in the world of reading.

The program partners with Title I schools to reach under served and vulnerable children living in poverty, giving them access to education of different cultures, beliefs, and races.

Not only do these free books allow students to improve their literacy, but it can also increase their self esteem.



Every year, 23ABC and the Scripps Howard Fund host the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign— an initiative to give students access to free books. Students from Del Vista spoke with 23ABC about the impact this has on their lives.

"Reading is important because you can get a lot of knowledge from books,” said student Angel Fernandez.

"I feel happy because now I get to read a new book that I've never read before,” said student Steven Serna.

"They help with math and all that stuff,” said student Cassandra Rodriguez.

This is just one group of thousands of students who have benefited from the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

5th graders from Del Vista Elementary tell me this campaign is something they look forward to every year.

"I have had students in the past where they don't enjoy reading and they find a title in like you know a series and they enjoy it and they discovered it here at the library getting one those free books and then they want to go through the series,” said 4th-grade teacher Rosa Robles. “They become avid readers after that."

Robles says after a student receives a new, free book, they feel special and light up with joy.

"If my mom was handing me free candy, it feels like that,” said Fernandez. “It feels like I'm getting a free book like that amazing."

Mother Daisy Serna says not only has this program increased her son's love for learning but has also become a positive influence in the house.

"I do have an older son and a little one. To see my older son reading and then being given that opportunity it's also inspiring my little one since he wants to follow those footsteps,” said Serna.

Student Steven Serna says he's been able to read so many books because of this program and says he would be sad if it didn't exist.

"I like reading and every book has a new adventure and I would like to see the adventure in the book,” said Serna.

