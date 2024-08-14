The Success of Flock cameras in Delano one year later

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The installation of the flock cameras in Delano has drastically decreased crime rates according to Delano P.D after only being in use for one year.



In the past year, there’s been three cases of credit card skimmer activity in Delano, and thanks to the addition of flock cameras, one case has already been solved. Delano PD credits these cameras with lowering these incidents and others like it.

In an interview with Chief Jerry Nicholson back in February, he said because of these cameras, the department saw a 22.6% reduction in crime in 2023.

Now, as of August 13, there's been a 56% reduction of overall crime in the city over last year.



Back in February, 23ABC introduced you to the new flock cameras that were installed in the city of Delano. They're meant to make solving cases a bit easier and according to the police department, which has proven to be a bit of an understatement. Chief Jerry Nicholson says they've been a game changer.

"Traditionally, a police officer would have to drive throughout the city and if he sees a vehicle that's out of place, he or she would run the plate,” said Chief Nicholson. “With flock cameras now, the vehicle just drives in front of it and it alerts the officer inside the police vehicle within 15-20 seconds."

Chief Nicholson says the installation of the flock cameras has lowered stress levels in solving cases.

Now, almost a year later and with 45 cameras in all, the technology has proven to be useful, and not just for cases like expired vehicle registration.

Chief Nicholson tells me the flock cameras made all the difference when it comes to financial scams, like card skimmers.

“We've only had three that were reported at a local bank, out of those three we made one arrest through the use of our flock cameras. He was seen leaving the bank, and our local flock camera picked it up,” said Chief Nicholson.

Although the cameras have been great at solving cases, Chief Nicholson says they've also been great at deterring crime.

In an interview back in February, he told 23ABC overall crime in Delano for 2023 was down 22.6%, and now, it's almost doubled.

“Right now as it sits on August 13, we have a 56% reduction of overall crime in the city over last year, which is very significant for us,” said Chief Nicholson.

The cameras have also made progress in reducing the number of stolen vehicles.

"We reduced that by over 50%, the number of stolen vehicles that we've had in the city. In 2024 were on track to even beat 2023 numbers by about 20-30%,” said Chief Nicholson.

He says while these cameras have been a great resource, the success of the flock cameras comes from the officers who respond to the scene.

