Third Annual Veteran's Day preparations begin

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Hometown Heroes Committee has been putting on the Veteran's Day parade for the last three years. In order to continue the efforts, their annual lunch donation drive was conducted on Friday.



There are roughly two months until the third annual Delano Veterans Day parade. There is much to be done and it’s starting with sandwiches.

On average, the committee raises about $5,000 on this fundraiser alone.

The money benefits local veterans and the community by continuing the parade.

Members of the hometown heroes committee and volunteers spent their Friday afternoon preparing around 500 meals for the community. However, their efforts stem beyond wanting to feed their neighbors.

“We’ve sponsored veterans to go on honor flights, we’ve sponsored events with Kiwanis and with the national night out and we’ve sponsored some of the cheerleaders at the local high schools,” said Treasurer for Delano Hometown Heroes Michelle Wiggins.

Wiggins says this money allows them to operate each year and continue giving back to the community.

“We did also do an event called a stand down on Memorial Day where veterans were given free haircuts, free food, clothing,” said Wiggins.

Financial officer for the American Legion Post Casey Rhodes says aside from giving back, the goal of the committee is to support veterans on a more local level.

“We really want the veterans in this area to be represented you know the hub in Bakersfield is great. Not every veteran, especially some of the older ones are going to go out of their way to seek out the hub in Bakersfield,” said Rhodes.

Wiggins says this committee also creates a safe space for all local veterans and the more they grow, the more resources and assistance they can provide.

“Theres a lot of veterans in need that people don’t maybe recognize or know, and so by forming these types of committees we can bring awareness to the homeless and to those people that are out there and need assistance,” said Rhodes.

If you didn’t get the chance to make it out to Friday’s event , you can reach out to Michelle Wiggins at (661) 301-7223.

