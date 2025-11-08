Third annual Victims of Violence Vigil takes place in McFarland

Three years ago, a McFarland family decided it was time to make the change they wanted to see happen, organizing the city’s first victims of violence vigil. The city has now taken over the event but their efforts remain the same.

“This vigil actually brings strength, unity, and collaboration between our community and city,” said Mayor Saul Ayon.

Uniting city officials and members of the community , that’s the goal for Friday nights third annual victims of violence vigil according to Mayor Ayon.

The event was originally created by Marisol Salinas, a McFarland resident who lost her cousin Oscar Olivas in 2021 — looking for answers as her loved ones case went cold.

Now three years later, and Ayon says attendance has just gotten bigger, showing up to pay their respects, and find resources.

“Building trust with the community and our police officers, city leaders, just trying to bring some closure to some of these violent crimes,” said Ayon.

With 22 recorded cold cases since 2022, Ayon says not only are they continuing to provide an outlet for families, but the city has also been applying to grants to better support officers in solving these kinds of cases.

“To bring in a homicide detective to start working on these cases and we’ve made some good progress,” said Ayon.

The victims of violence vigil is a free for all event, starting at 6 pm Friday night at the McFarland Veterans Hall.

