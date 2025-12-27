Three armed suspects steal $36,000 from McFarland gas station in Thursday night robbery

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Three armed suspects robbed a McFarland gas station Thursday night, stealing cash registers worth $35,000 and $1,000 in cash before fleeing in a stolen vehicle that was later found abandoned.

McFarland Police officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station at 100 West Sherwood Avenue at approximately 8:33 p.m. on December 26 after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Video surveillance captured three suspects arriving in a dark gray Kia Optima with black rims. The suspects entered the business and committed the robbery using firearms, according to police.

No injuries were reported among employees or customers during the incident.

The business owner reported the loss of two cash registers valued at approximately $35,000 and approximately $1,000 in cash.

Police later determined the vehicle used in the robbery had been reported stolen from the Bakersfield Police Department's jurisdiction. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned Friday morning in the area.

Investigators are actively pursuing suspect leads. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the McFarland Police Department at (661) 792-2121.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

